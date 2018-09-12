Out: Impeach Trump!

In: Well, at least take away his DC business’s liquor license!

Liquor board declines to act on Trump’s liquor license after residents complain about his character https://t.co/dIhqCkmAj9 — Post Local (@postlocal) September 12, 2018

And the effort was a big time failure:

DC keeps Trump's liquor license intact following a June complaint from a group called Make Integrity Great Again that asserted Trump is not of "good character," and therefore shouldn't be able to sell alcoholic beverages at the Trump International Hotel https://t.co/fSC0eXVJxC pic.twitter.com/kF1D0mXn4x — CNN (@CNN) September 12, 2018

Confirmed:

Yes, it's this stupid here in DC https://t.co/9eOV5111We — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 12, 2018

The Resistance is working ALL the angles, and pretty much failing:

An effort by a group of District residents to strip the Trump International Hotel of its liquor license by arguing its owner — the president — is not of “good character” hit a roadblock Wednesday when the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board declined to review the case. The board cited a technicality, noting that character of liquor license owners is not reviewed at will, but when liquor licenses are issued, transferred or renewed. The five board members present Wednesday did not rule on the substance of the complaint, which suggests Trump is violating the D.C. law that states license applicants must be of “good character and generally fit for the responsibilities of licensure.”

#SadTrombone

DC doesn’t realize how STUPID they look to the rest of the country. (That includes congress.) https://t.co/jNnK0r4LMo — Jtomka 👠 (@jtomka) September 12, 2018

Byron York brings the Six Degrees of Separation down to just a couple degrees: