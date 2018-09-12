The confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is very likely in the near future, and Ezra Klein now has issues with the “system,” or something:

Who wants to tell him? Guy Benson does:

Nice dose of reality there! And how many times have those three words from Obama in 2009 come back to haunt liberals since Trump was elected?

Funny how that works!

