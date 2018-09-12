The confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is very likely in the near future, and Ezra Klein now has issues with the “system,” or something:

A lifetime appointment for a Supreme Court Justice who a plurality oppose at the time of his appointment, and who was nominated by a president and confirmed by a political party that were also unpopular, is quite a way for a system to work. https://t.co/q4LG9ZlVTs — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) September 12, 2018

Who wants to tell him? Guy Benson does:

Kavanaugh +8 in the latest Politico poll. Voters elected a GOP Senate in 2014 & reaffirmed that choice in 2016, despite a challenging map for Republicans. Elections have consequences. https://t.co/LcYGBV1i3d — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 12, 2018

Nice dose of reality there! And how many times have those three words from Obama in 2009 come back to haunt liberals since Trump was elected?

Translation: We lost so the system is no longer fair. Its only fair when Democrats control everything in DC. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) September 12, 2018

Funny how that works!