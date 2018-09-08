During Barack Obama’s midterm campaigning kickoff speech yesterday in Illinois, the former president took aim at President Trump over all-things Russia:

Barack Obama: "What happened to the Republican Party? Its central organizing principle in foreign policy was the fight against Communism, and now they're cozying up to the former head of the KGB." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/jDxPr0cxdx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 7, 2018

Former President Obama: "What happened to the Republican party? … In a healthy democracy, there's some checks and balances on this kind of behavior, this kind of inconsistency. But right now there's nothing." pic.twitter.com/XWapB279UN — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 7, 2018

The ex-prez obviously wasn’t paying very close attention during his own administration:

“Tell Vladimir I will have more flexibility after the election” — CTIronman (@CTIronman) September 8, 2018

Obama tells Medvedev he will have "more flexibility" after election https://t.co/5LOyJGUUqH via @YouTube https://t.co/qy602sjojD — Guy Monzeglio (@GuyMonzeglio) September 8, 2018

Yeah, that was a nice moment:

Also, speaking of not standing up to Russia, everybody remembers Obama’s shot at Romney during a debate in 2012:

Obama now lecturing about protecting U.S. elections from America when he 1) mocked Mitt Romney on the threat of Russia 2) did nothing after being told about Russian meddling in 2015 — Andrea Winters (@AndreaWinters) September 7, 2018





Obama should really sit this one out. But of course that’s not going to happen.