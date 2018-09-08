During Barack Obama’s midterm campaigning kickoff speech yesterday in Illinois, the former president took aim at President Trump over all-things Russia:

The ex-prez obviously wasn’t paying very close attention during his own administration:

Yeah, that was a nice moment:

Also, speaking of not standing up to Russia, everybody remembers Obama’s shot at Romney during a debate in 2012:


Obama should really sit this one out. But of course that’s not going to happen.

