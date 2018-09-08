On “Real Time” last night, Bill Maher said that the most important thing to him right now is “Democrats winning elections” and other causes should be placed below that on the liberal priorities list, even the #MeToo movement, apparently:

"It's time to get @AlFranken off the bench so he can come back to doing what he does better than any other Democrat: taking down right wing blowhards." – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/q1BpkmXK8J — Real Time (@RealTimers) September 8, 2018

Liberal political priorities before all else!

That should be put on hold, apparently.

Defending perverts and sexual harassers is apparently a hard habit to break. pic.twitter.com/POHD89J3ip — BT (@back_ttys) September 8, 2018

Wrong, @billmaher @RealTimers

You can't bring Al Franken back AND have a serious MeToo movement that the left gets to participate in. pic.twitter.com/AHSc5rviXn — 🇺🇸👌All-American Snark Monkey👌🇺🇸 (@michaelsnarky) September 8, 2018

Your move, Dems.