Before Judge Brett Kavanaugh can be confirmed to the Supreme Court and end freedom and shred the Constitution, the Resistance is throwing a bunch of stuff at the wall to see what sticks. Here’s the latest bit of flailing:

BREAKING: @TheDemCoalition just filed a criminal complaint against Brett Kavanaugh for perjury in Congressional testimony. @Funder explains why we did it, in a new #DworkinReport podcast below.https://t.co/rATiwg5Nax — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) September 8, 2018

The Resistance seems pretty excited, and look who they’re hoping will save them from Kavanaugh:

🚨BREAKING: A criminal complaint and judicial ethics complaint are being filed against Kavanaugh for perjury in Congressional testimony — and LOOK WHO’S REVIEWING IT! Happy Saturday, everyone!#MerrickGarland #CancelKavanaugh #StopKavanaugh #BlockBrett pic.twitter.com/fpZhqrz6QX — Kristin Mink (@KristinMinkDC) September 8, 2018

“The Democratic Coalition and its chairmen Jon Cooper & Scott Dworkin have filed a criminal complaint for perjury against Kavanaugh w/ the DoJ & will also file w/ the D.C. Circuit Court for…wait for it…Judge Merrick Garland’s review.” #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/HCka42vfwI — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 8, 2018

We’re not sure what they think he’s going to be able to do, but they’re trying.

Well, you’ve got to give the Resistance points for persistence.

Who wants to tell them?

That's now how it works. That's not how any of this works… https://t.co/FuKA8Ghfqk — Stephen Jackson (@swjlv) September 8, 2018

OK, a few things here to unpack:

1) A private person can't file a criminal complaint in the U.S. federal court system. Not since 1981. Some states are different, but these are federal issues.

2) If you read carefully, you'll see that they didn't actually try to file a … https://t.co/spQLptiCtC — National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) September 8, 2018

criminal case in court, presumably because they also know this and don't want to be laughed out of court. They sent this to DOJ, basically asking DOJ to file a criminal complaint.

3) W/o getting into the merits of the criminal allegations, I think it is … — National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) September 8, 2018

very disingenuous to pitch this as "we filed a criminal complaint." I know that sounds sexier, but it's a patently false statement, & you should be better than that if you're complaining about someone else not telling the truth. Even if your allegations have merit, now you don't. — National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) September 8, 2018

Good luck with that latest Hail Mary, Dems.

Have cameras focused on their faces when Garland dismisses the complaint. — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) September 8, 2018

Only thing funnier is is these looney tunes thinking Garland is going to exact some sweet revenge — D Mac- (@dougm7914) September 8, 2018

It's amazing they keep doing this to themselves over and over and over. Do they never get tired of the disappointment? — Kenny Eddie (@TarHeeled67) September 8, 2018

Apparently not.

Hey look, the “lawsuits” just keep coming:

