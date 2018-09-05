Considering the circus the Democrats put on yesterday which continues today at the hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, this concern from Sen. Kamala Harris is something else:

“Constitution”? LOL. Democrats like Harris have made it abundantly clear their chief concern is that they’re afraid Kavanaugh wouldn’t show allegiance to the Left’s pet causes.

Harris wouldn’t do that, would she? *Eye roll*

