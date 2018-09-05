Considering the circus the Democrats put on yesterday which continues today at the hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, this concern from Sen. Kamala Harris is something else:

I’m concerned Kavanaugh will show allegiance to the political party that shaped and built his career, and the President who appointed him — not the Constitution of the United States. https://t.co/AbXtDqlRnn — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 5, 2018

“Constitution”? LOL. Democrats like Harris have made it abundantly clear their chief concern is that they’re afraid Kavanaugh wouldn’t show allegiance to the Left’s pet causes.

He will show allegiance to rule of law. Something your unfamiliar with. Vote to confirm. https://t.co/Oo6Lkurzyy — Denise Berry (@dabldenise) September 5, 2018

Is your concern based on any actual evidence, say any of the 300+ cases that have come before him in federal court? Be specific. — Mike a.k.a. Proof (@ProofBlog) September 5, 2018

I’m concerned you’re now conflating “the constitution” with your own personal political beliefs — Scott (@WompSquad) September 5, 2018

Harris wouldn’t do that, would she? *Eye roll*