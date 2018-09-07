Democrat theatrics and fear-mongering about what would and wouldn’t happen if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed as the nation’s next Supreme Court justice have been dialed up to eleven for some time now. The Greg Gutfeld Show captured it so well this could almost be a real Democrat anti-Kavanaugh ad:

All the questions at the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing just lead to more questions. What are you hiding, Brett? #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/1ILL4kHp49 — Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) September 5, 2018

LOL!

This was just too good not to share. https://t.co/koGeYlSuDQ — Les Aker (@Les_Aker) September 6, 2018

Well done!