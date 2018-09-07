Former President Obama gave a speech in Illinois today which marks the beginning of his midterm push to try and help the Democrats take back Congress. Obama’s address made it clear that he, along with a sizable portion of the mainstream media, weren’t paying attention to what happened during his watch. One remark Obama made was about Benghazi:

"It’s not conservative, it sure isn’t normal — it’s radical,” Obama says of the rise of far-right, while citing conspiracy theories that include his birth certificate, Benghazi and science and facts. — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) September 7, 2018

Obama criticizes Americans for embracing "wild conspiracy theories — like those surrounding Benghazi. Or my birth certificate." Minutes later accuses GOP of "cozying up" to KGB & letting the "Russians hack" our election. Take a bow, Spartacus — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2018

Benghazi hero Kris Paronto fired back hard:

Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 7, 2018

Another Obama attempt to dismiss Benghazi as a “phony scandal” just got nuked.

Thank you for your service, Kris. You and the team in Benghazi sacrificed so much. They will never be forgotten.🌸 — Sita Gleeson (@SitaGlee) September 7, 2018

No matter how bad the left tries to make us forget. — ❌Think (@Think51783608) September 7, 2018