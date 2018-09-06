Senator and possible 2020 Democrat candidate for president, Elizabeth Warren, has a real problem with how Republicans are handling things at the Kavanaugh hearing:

Republicans know how extreme Brett Kavanaugh's record is, so they're making up rules to hide it from the public. The American people deserve to know a SCOTUS nominee's views on issues like race and abortion. I stand with @CoryBooker and @MazieHirono. https://t.co/rKXLsv8qew — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 6, 2018

“Making up” stuff, eh? As usual, the senator’s sense of self-awareness was nowhere to be found:

Dont the the American people also deserve to know…

are you really of Native American Indian heritage ?? — Colts & Vettes (@Colts_Vettes) September 6, 2018

Oh my! Did he claim to be a Native American too? https://t.co/EaERrVUX7D — windycitygurl (@MGFreelance) September 6, 2018

On that topic, check out Warren’s reported reply to a question about her heritage claims:

Asked if she regrets how she handled the episode about her ethnic background, Warren said: "I was a first time candidate back in in 2012 and frankly just didn't even have this basic information. So got it all together, handed it over to the press, and said, there it is." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 6, 2018

BWA-HA-HA! She’s trying so very hard.

By 2020 Warren’s hoping that this controversy will be behind her (with an assist from the MSM or course).