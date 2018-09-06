Senator and possible 2020 Democrat candidate for president, Elizabeth Warren, has a real problem with how Republicans are handling things at the Kavanaugh hearing:

“Making up” stuff, eh? As usual, the senator’s sense of self-awareness was nowhere to be found:

On that topic, check out Warren’s reported reply to a question about her heritage claims:

BWA-HA-HA! She’s trying so very hard.

By 2020 Warren’s hoping that this controversy will be behind her (with an assist from the MSM or course).

