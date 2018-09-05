In spite of all the fireworks at yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the nominee remains on a path to confirmation:

Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon didn’t like that approach one bit and suggested the media focus on trying to help push the Dem narrative instead:

Trending

Narrator:

Not surprisingly, Democrats’ over-the-top theatrics and other loud protests at the hearing haven’t yet changed that fact.

Yes, the previous president had three words for it which the Dems loved hearing at the time:

Bingo!

Dems sure don’t seem to like it when the tables are turned.

Obligatory:

LOL!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian FallonJudge Brett Kavanaughmainstream mediaSCOTUSSupreme Court