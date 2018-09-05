In spite of all the fireworks at yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the nominee remains on a path to confirmation:

Despite a day dominated by Democratic theatrics and crackling protests, barring astounding revelation the path still remains clear for confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. ⁦@SherylNYT⁩ ⁦@adamliptak⁩ https://t.co/OXyVKejbyE — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 5, 2018

Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon didn’t like that approach one bit and suggested the media focus on trying to help push the Dem narrative instead:

Here's an idea for today: maybe reporters could just cover these hearings at face value, rather than hedging every development by invoking how Rs have 51 votes? We will stipulate GOP has control of the chamber. Kavanaugh's views still matter.https://t.co/HAuTt1Vzfc — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 5, 2018

GOP has no positive message on Kavanaugh other than an inevitability argument.

Kavanaugh has lowest poll numbers in 35 years? "We have 51 votes"

Kavanaugh's position on Roe is deeply unpopular? "We have 51 votes"

Kavanaugh shuns Parkland dad? "We have 51 votes" — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 5, 2018

This is same strategy GOP used to block Garland: make reporters feel "unsavvy" if they try to pay attention to the breach of norms or analyze anything on the merits, because it's all a big game and don't you want to correctly predict to your editors how the game is going to end? — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 5, 2018

Narrator:

(They have 51 votes) — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 5, 2018

Not surprisingly, Democrats’ over-the-top theatrics and other loud protests at the hearing haven’t yet changed that fact.

It’s almost like elections have consequences. Hmmm where have I heard that before? — Sean (@angry_blue_dot) September 5, 2018

Yes, the previous president had three words for it which the Dems loved hearing at the time:

Elections have consequences. — SD (@spencer09682373) September 5, 2018

Bingo!

“Elections have consequences, and at the end of the day, I won.” – President Obama to House Republican Whip Eric Cantor, January 23, 2009. — Deplorable Kerry (@ksoileau) September 5, 2018

Elections have consequences, Brian — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 5, 2018

Weird, it’s almost like elections have consequences, or something 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/1017Q7nBrK — Daniel Engelhardt (@Engelhardt_Dan) September 5, 2018

Sounds a lot like the Obamacare debate huh? — Chris (@concretevol) September 5, 2018

Dems sure don’t seem to like it when the tables are turned.

Obligatory:

Thank you Harry Reid! https://t.co/A4F8YGM3Oi — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) September 5, 2018

LOL!