Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing another day before the Senate Judiciary Committee and is currently answering questions. Hillary Clinton is sounding more alarms as Kavanaugh continues to take questions, including those about Roe v. Wade:

Trending

Regrets, maybe she’s had a few…

Ouch!

Kavanaugh said he respects legal precedent, not that those comments will get liberals to let go of their talking points.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionHillary ClintonJudge Brett KavanaughPlanned ParenthoodSCOTUSSupreme Court