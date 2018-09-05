Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing another day before the Senate Judiciary Committee and is currently answering questions. Hillary Clinton is sounding more alarms as Kavanaugh continues to take questions, including those about Roe v. Wade:

If Brett Kavanaugh becomes a Supreme Court justice, will he help gut or overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in America? Yes, of course he will. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

A few weeks before Kavanaugh's name appeared on President Trump's short list for a new justice, Kavanaugh praised the dissent in the Roe v. Wade case and called former Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist his “hero,” noting that “he clearly wanted to overrule Roe.” — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

As a federal judge, Kavanaugh tried to prevent a young undocumented woman in government custody from exercising her right to an abortion. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

Kavanaugh ruled to let CEOs decide to deny their employees insurance coverage for no co-pay birth control. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

Anti-abortion groups have endorsed Kavanaugh, considering him a reliable vote to overturn Roe. His confirmation would be a victory for activists who want to end a woman's right to make her own health decisions. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

It's remarkable that we have to keep repeating this, even in 2018: Women's rights are human rights, and human rights are women's rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

One of the most fundamental human rights is the right to make the most personal decisions about one's own body. To deny women that is to rob them of the ability to decide their own futures. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

If you agree, please pick up the phone right now and call your senators. Ask them to #StopKavanaugh: (202) 224-3121 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

Regrets, maybe she’s had a few…

Wisconsin is lovely this time of year. https://t.co/UWqqq2aciY — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 5, 2018

You should have thought about this before deciding to ignore Wisconsin. Elections have consequences. https://t.co/DpJB1G6x8O — Jack (@NBA_GM) September 5, 2018

I bet he can find Wisconsin on a map, though. — Rob (@swampbuffalo) September 5, 2018

You couldn’t be bothered to go to Wisconsin and I’m supposed to bail you out? — OriginalTony (@BradyCarrbaugh) September 5, 2018

TFW: you should have campaigned in the rust belt https://t.co/9ejUbNeytL — J. Edgar (@jedgarnaut) September 5, 2018

Ouch!

As she tweets this, Kavanaugh explains that one of the most important things for SCOTUS judge is "precedent," decisions that have been made before him. These are dishonest scare tactics, nothing more. https://t.co/UGy2RHtiC5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 5, 2018

Kavanaugh said he respects legal precedent, not that those comments will get liberals to let go of their talking points.