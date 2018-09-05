As Twitchy told you earlier today, Hillary Clinton fired off several tweets expressing her grave concerns about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Clinton’s primary focus in opposing Kavanaugh had to do with abortion:

If Brett Kavanaugh becomes a Supreme Court justice, will he help gut or overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in America? Yes, of course he will. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

Katie Pavlich absolutely flattened Clinton’s take on all this:

And what I mean by that is, your comments on SCOTUS mean nothing after losing two presidential elections. https://t.co/Nzx72W9vh0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 5, 2018

That’s gonna leave a mark!