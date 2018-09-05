Here’s even more proof that many congressional liberals have no idea what they’re talking about when it comes to guns (or a lot of other things for that matter). During Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s questioning of Brett Kavanaugh today, the SCOTUS nominee politely reminded Feinstein that she couldn’t possibly have been more wrong in the issue of semiautomatic weapons being commonly used by Americans:

That was brutal.

Trending

She’s apparently out of her league with almost anybody when it comes to debates about guns.

And Kavanaugh didn’t take the “assault weapons” bait either.

Schooled… again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentBrett Kavanaughgun controlSCOTUSSupreme Court