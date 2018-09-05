Here’s even more proof that many congressional liberals have no idea what they’re talking about when it comes to guns (or a lot of other things for that matter). During Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s questioning of Brett Kavanaugh today, the SCOTUS nominee politely reminded Feinstein that she couldn’t possibly have been more wrong in the issue of semiautomatic weapons being commonly used by Americans:

Feinstein: Assault weapons are not in common use Kavanaugh: There are millions & millions & millions of semiautomatic rifles that are possessed F: Numbers determine common use? Common use is an activity. It's not common storage or possession K: They're widely used & possessed pic.twitter.com/ukg2HiGmPu — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2018

That was brutal.

She’s apparently out of her league with almost anybody when it comes to debates about guns.

Feinstein conflates “assault weapons” with semi-auto, purposefully. This touches on early law re “affrighting,” which was differentiated by common use and was discussed by Scalia in Heller. https://t.co/8LeRWhOn5O — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 5, 2018

She said assault rifles and he said semi-automatics, so I’m going to assume they’re taking about AR’s. Does she think AR’s are the most widely owned rifle and they’re not being used and that therefore changes their characterization? https://t.co/FGoNhxR2o1 — Yoenis Cespedes (@AppFlyer) September 5, 2018

And Kavanaugh didn’t take the “assault weapons” bait either.

Semi-automatic rifles are in common use for hunting, although the #2A wasn't designed to protect arms for hunting/sporting purposes. Feinstein doesn't have the first clue what she is talking about. https://t.co/Dej3zOvAgE https://t.co/KlHR06mZBj — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 5, 2018

