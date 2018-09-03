Florida Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is a big fan of socialist initiatives supported by the likes of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, including the so-called “Medicare for All” plan. However, Gillum attempted to put voters minds at ease about the massive amount of money needed to fund the plan:

LOL! Nice try:

The massive pile of corporate money will magically fund socialist utopia with absolutely no downside for the average working American! *Eye roll*

Trending

Bingo!

***

Related:

‘CLOWN’: Fla. Dem gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum wastes NO time spouting leftist B.S.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew GillumFloridataxes