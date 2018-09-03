Florida Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is a big fan of socialist initiatives supported by the likes of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, including the so-called “Medicare for All” plan. However, Gillum attempted to put voters minds at ease about the massive amount of money needed to fund the plan:

Gillum says he would raise taxes on corporations, not Floridians, to fund Medicare for all https://t.co/oQbgvbIX5H pic.twitter.com/vKyEhgcuhw — The Hill (@thehill) September 2, 2018

LOL! Nice try:

And then corporations will pass the burden on to Floridian's with price hikes, layoffs & raising rates. Socialists suck at math & finance.. pic.twitter.com/ybQH6XlBPE — Mephibosheth (@Az61Ronin) September 3, 2018

The massive pile of corporate money will magically fund socialist utopia with absolutely no downside for the average working American! *Eye roll*

Yes, it's called a "soft tax increase." And ultimately the Floridians will pay it. https://t.co/2Kujl54ejO — Ben (@BenHowe) September 2, 2018

Corporate taxes are indirect taxes on consumers. Would raise the costs of goods and services. https://t.co/FCFplUrViZ — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) September 3, 2018

Economics 101: Corporations don’t pay taxes. Sure, they write the check, but the actual tax is paid for by increasing the cost of goods and services. Therefore “The People” pay the tax. Florida – VOTE NO on Gillum https://t.co/iYeS71TI8a — JD (@jkdurden) September 3, 2018

Economically illiterate candidate for FL governor Gillum, appears unaware that corporations are composed of PEOPLE, not space aliens. I have a FL corporation & I pay the taxes. Yes, I pay them, not some alien life form or the money fairy. This guy would be an epic disaster for FL https://t.co/C8pML9kclb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 2, 2018

Such taxes: 1) would be passed down to Floridians, 2) put some corporations out of business, and 3) send other corporations out of state https://t.co/zPWTBFKRch — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) September 3, 2018

Phew. Thank God, since no Floridians own or work for corporations. As Reagan said “The problem with libs is not that they’re ignorant. It’s that so much of what they know just ain’t so.” https://t.co/9oQuXtacbe — Will Davis (@willpdavis) September 3, 2018

Bingo!

