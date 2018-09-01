Director and former actor of “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Happy Days” fame Ron Howard obviously has some major concerns about the Trump presidency:

We don’t recall a similar level of bankruptcy concerns, among other things, during the previous administration, but maybe we missed it:

Howard didn’t appreciate the “Wrestlemania” feel of critics of his tweet about Trump:

But “very Wrestlemania” isn’t supposed to be insulting rhetoric?

