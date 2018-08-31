Ariana Grande sang a song at today’s funeral in Detroit for Aretha Franklin. Bill and Hillary Clinton were there, and the 2016 presidential candidate got a chance to meet Grande:

But the Internet also noticed that Bill Clinton, who memorialized Franklin at the funeral, seemed happy to see Grande perform:

It sure looks like Bill Clinton was in his element at the service for Aretha Franklin, though there was some downtime for the former president:

Tags: Aretha Franklinariana grandebill clintonHillary Clinton