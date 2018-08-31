Ariana Grande sang a song at today’s funeral in Detroit for Aretha Franklin. Bill and Hillary Clinton were there, and the 2016 presidential candidate got a chance to meet Grande:

Ariana Grande bonding with Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/URSjK0oopg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 31, 2018

But the Internet also noticed that Bill Clinton, who memorialized Franklin at the funeral, seemed happy to see Grande perform:

Find someone who looks at you like Bill Clinton looks at Arianna Grande when Hillary ain’t around pic.twitter.com/VD3AI788YV — anthonybarberio (@antbarberio1) August 31, 2018

Bill “Mr. Steal Your Girl” Clinton is back to his old ways @BarstoolNewsN pic.twitter.com/dvZQCtU4kI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2018

Some things never change… pic.twitter.com/zwU9dFGNjG — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) August 31, 2018

Can we please talk about how Bill Clinton is ready to risk it all for Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/sZSiV2cz2x — problematic aries ♈️ IG: vintagexpast (@vintagexpast) August 31, 2018

Bill Clinton is a REALLY big fan of Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/o6DYlhp85s — Sam (@miggsmiggsmiggs) August 31, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton poses for a photo with singer Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson at Aretha Franklin's funeral. pic.twitter.com/fYaczLJ2TG — POLITICO (@politico) August 31, 2018

It sure looks like Bill Clinton was in his element at the service for Aretha Franklin, though there was some downtime for the former president: