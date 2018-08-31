Jared Polis, the Democrat candidate for governor of Colorado, served up this warning if his Republican opponent is elected:

JUST IN: Democrat Jared Polis says more women likely to die if Walker Stapleton is elected governor #copolitics https://t.co/Cdem30xRk4 — The Denver Post (@denverpost) August 30, 2018

Sorry Dems, but that card has been totally overplayed:

Women are going to die? Aren’t they already dead from net neutrality, tax cuts, and Gorsuch? https://t.co/lLKVCwwXuB — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 31, 2018

I thought they all died from net neutrality? — frankie'sdaughter (@FSdaughter) August 31, 2018

I thought Net Neutrality already killed everyone? https://t.co/HDBrsyI5ej — Christian Heiens (@ChristianHeiens) August 31, 2018

Likely to die from tax cuts, the end of Net Neutrality and whatever else the Democrats are hysterical about this week. https://t.co/sYIqNMpa8h — Still Cranky (@StillCrankyAF) August 31, 2018

He's not counting all the women that have died from the tax cuts and the net neutrality repeal. https://t.co/wjjtkYhbpj — Kipp (@Kippchapin) August 31, 2018

The “vote for Dems or die” card has been used so much it’s no longer available in the deck.

If your entire platform rests on playing the race/gender card as hard and as often as possible, it seems unlikely that you have anything of actual substance to offer. — сука блВОТ (@RejectRadicals) August 31, 2018

🙄🙄🙄

Are Democrat voters really this ridiculously manipulated? https://t.co/L1WPwVpuTQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 31, 2018

JUST IN: Polis is a moron https://t.co/RoCgK10lDv — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) August 31, 2018

Lmaoooooooooooooooo We’ve all died many times over already…..there’s no one left to die https://t.co/OnGLwOS5Gi — MissMAGA2016 (@MissMaga2016) August 31, 2018

Then you better not elect him so women can live forever. — Rsmith (@Rsmith1731) August 31, 2018

Do they ever get tired or embarrassed saying this? https://t.co/Qddp20IiOf — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 31, 2018

Apparently not!