President Trump has trolled the Resistance before with a similar video, and he just went back for more with this clip of the June 2015 announcement of his intention to run for president interspersed with liberal election predictions combined with what happened on election night:

Ouch!

Oh but it does for many:

We assume Hillary Clinton wouldn’t like that video one bit either.

Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpResistance