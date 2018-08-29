Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had a heckuva comeback to somebody in the audience who was with Cruz’s opponent, Beto O’Rourke, as Emily Miller describes in this tweet:

Beto O’Rourke protester yelling in town hall on gun control.

Texan man- “Come and take it!”

Beto guy, “We will!”

Then @tedcruz said, That exchange right there is what this whole campaign is about!

Crowd explodes. #2A pic.twitter.com/2LZW7ot992 — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) August 29, 2018

Ouch!

.@BetoORourke supporter shouting liberal talking points at the Amarillo @tedcruz event, & Ted is using each as an example of O’Rourke’s loopy leftist policies: On guns, #CruzCrew audience shouts “Come & Take It” – O’Rourke supporter shouts “WE WILL!” #Clarity pic.twitter.com/ApL3xkNfoX — Bryan English (@BE_1776) August 29, 2018

Effective af, especially in Texas.

Out of the mouth of babes. .@TedCruz nailed this exactly correct. https://t.co/FAReL3jpWL — Brooks Agnew (@brooksagnew) August 29, 2018

OK – I'm starting to think that Karl Rove invented "Beto O'Rourke" to get Ted back into office. This is too good. https://t.co/KmD6NcQCP1 — ❌ QFD Shadowbanned Wolf Moon (@WOLFM00N) August 29, 2018

O'Rourke is campaigning on taking guns away from Texans….that won't fly. #TexasIsRed https://t.co/QaLzbtv3Rr — DirtyCopComey (@AKES247) August 29, 2018

