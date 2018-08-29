Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had a heckuva comeback to somebody in the audience who was with Cruz’s opponent, Beto O’Rourke, as Emily Miller describes in this tweet:
Beto O’Rourke protester yelling in town hall on gun control.
Texan man- “Come and take it!”
Beto guy, “We will!”
Then @tedcruz said, That exchange right there is what this whole campaign is about!
Crowd explodes. #2A
Ouch!
@BetoORourke supporter shouting liberal talking points at the Amarillo @tedcruz event, & Ted is using each as an example of O'Rourke's loopy leftist policies: On guns, #CruzCrew audience shouts "Come & Take It" – O'Rourke supporter shouts "WE WILL!" #Clarity
Effective af, especially in Texas.
Out of the mouth of babes. .@TedCruz nailed this exactly correct.
OK – I'm starting to think that Karl Rove invented "Beto O'Rourke" to get Ted back into office. This is too good.
'Merica.
O'Rourke is campaigning on taking guns away from Texans….that won't fly. #TexasIsRed
Probably not.