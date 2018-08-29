Obama-era net neutrality rules have been rolled back in spite of Democrats sounding the usual doom and gloom alarm, but Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein hasn’t given up the fight to save lives:

Your internet experience should not be decided by your service provider. I’ve joined my colleagues to challenge the @FCC’s #NetNeutrality repeal in an amicus brief. This isn’t over, we have to keep fighting for a free and open internet. https://t.co/b3RX2nOBGq — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 29, 2018

So what’s Feinstein really saying about who should decide your “internet experience”?

[It should be decided by the government.] https://t.co/BWVMjiWom3 — Leslie ن (@LADowd) August 29, 2018

One thing’s for sure: Net neutrality repeal so far hasn’t hindered congressional Democrats’ ability to tweet about it. And besides…

No one read this, we all already died within a few days of the repeal. — Dan B (@LanchestersCube) August 29, 2018

LOL!