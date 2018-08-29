Earlier this week, the Daily Caller reported that Chinese hackers gained access to Hillary Clinton’s homebrew server while she was serving as Secretary of State and managed to obtain almost all of the emails on the server.

A Chinese-owned company operating in the Washington, D.C., area hacked Hillary Clinton’s private server throughout her term as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails, two sources briefed on the matter told The Daily Caller News Foundation. https://t.co/yaXcJzHKpA — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2018

WHOA! No biggie, just a Chinese-owned company hacked Hillary's private server while she was SOS and obtained her emails https://t.co/m53C5FkqsP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2018

As it turns out, it sounds like Hillary Clinton herself might have seen it coming:

In 2011, Hillary Clinton was having trouble with her unsecure, private email system. She joked with a State Department staffer that it "Must be the Chinese!" hacking her. pic.twitter.com/xKiyQSxu44 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 29, 2018

In April 2014 Hillary told an audience that “China and Russia …. were going after the personal emails of people who worked in the State Department.” — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 29, 2018

Looks like the @washingtonpost needs to read this refresher thread. https://t.co/STPhDonMHR — jokeronparade2 (@jokeronparade2) August 29, 2018

Today, @washingtonpost is covering for Clinton, attacking POTUS with this headline: "Trump, without citing evidence, says China hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails" — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 29, 2018

Thread, you got to read it. https://t.co/7V2AsoVC4H — Conservative Vermonter (@Juanmaibz) August 29, 2018

The best jokes are rooted in reality, Hillary. https://t.co/BehObtsTSL — Le Borgne (@ScottTBrower1) August 29, 2018

Why do all of Hillary’s emails make it seem like she’s scatter-brained and has no idea what she’s doing? — AlexisPKeaton (@AlexisPKeaton) August 29, 2018

Hillary's well documented preference for a communications system that was easy for her to access and protected from FOIA requests opened wide the doors for any hacker, anywhere. Her choice. Was she negligent, unlawful, or just dense? https://t.co/X0eL8P6cOZ — Kevin Wells (@Luckydogguy) August 29, 2018

