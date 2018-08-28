It just never stops, does it? We’re so many chapters into any beyond Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened” campaign memoir we’re not sure what’s new and what’s recycled.

We already know she told NPR that part of her loss could be attributed to husbands pressuring their wives to vote for Donald Trump: “I’m talking principally about white women — they will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl.'”

Clinton is still out there talking about her loss, and this time it was “The Economist Asks” podcast that hosted her blame session, although she seemed to be blaming herself this time around.

The Daily Caller reports:

Clinton said that while she won most of the minority vote during the 2016 election, she could have done a better job at reassuring the fears of white voters and women while talking with an Economists podcast Tuesday.

“Forget about the white men’s vote! But I think I myself could have perhaps done a better job in reaching out and reassuring women and white voters in general, and I think I was on my way to winning as I say in the book, until Jim Comey’s letter, aided and abetted by the Russian WikiLeaks information weaponisation,” Clinton told The Economist Asks.

Well if she was on her way to winning until Jim Comey’s letter, then she’s blameless in her loss, isn’t she?

Trending

“Forget about the white men’s vote” — who’d want that?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonJames ComeypodcastThe Economistwhat happenedwhite women