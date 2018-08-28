It just never stops, does it? We’re so many chapters into any beyond Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened” campaign memoir we’re not sure what’s new and what’s recycled.

We already know she told NPR that part of her loss could be attributed to husbands pressuring their wives to vote for Donald Trump: “I’m talking principally about white women — they will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl.'”

Clinton is still out there talking about her loss, and this time it was “The Economist Asks” podcast that hosted her blame session, although she seemed to be blaming herself this time around.

Clinton Admits ‘Perhaps’ She Could Have Done Better Reassuring White Voters https://t.co/16ow3oYkbM pic.twitter.com/gnnFUUi6SB — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2018

The Daily Caller reports:

Clinton said that while she won most of the minority vote during the 2016 election, she could have done a better job at reassuring the fears of white voters and women while talking with an Economists podcast Tuesday. “Forget about the white men’s vote! But I think I myself could have perhaps done a better job in reaching out and reassuring women and white voters in general, and I think I was on my way to winning as I say in the book, until Jim Comey’s letter, aided and abetted by the Russian WikiLeaks information weaponisation,” Clinton told The Economist Asks.

Well if she was on her way to winning until Jim Comey’s letter, then she’s blameless in her loss, isn’t she?

It’s been 2 years. Get help — Blankenship (@BigBlanky) August 28, 2018

MOVE ON, Lady! — After the Apostasy (@HopeApostasy) August 28, 2018

Why is she still talking? — neverend (@neveren46132372) August 28, 2018

No, you did exactly as you wanted and lost. Have a nice life. — mgakers (@mgakers) August 28, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 nope — Karen (@camdy_2cane) August 28, 2018

Nah, I don’t think so. — Patricia J. (@drawwoman_pat) August 28, 2018

Reassuring them of what exactly? — Ebony Dynamite 🍆💦🌊 (@Ebony_Dynamite) August 28, 2018

She did a fine job reassuring us we were deplorables. — Jenna (@jenn_mallory) August 28, 2018

No, thank you. She lost because she is crooked. Nothing to do with race. — Shadowbanned Vic (@Vic_Vic_Who) August 28, 2018

Even when she tries to admit an error, she can't help but say something stupid. Worst candidate in a generation. Thank God Trump beat her. pic.twitter.com/23liXKkYdZ — LastKingofScotland (@KingofLast) August 28, 2018

“Forget about the white men’s vote” — who’d want that?

No no no! You must take for granted 69% of the population except for half of that (white guys), who you mock and insinuate that if they don't vote for you, they hate women. But most importantly, fail to win your own demo. 53% of white female voters voted TRUMP. Clueless. pic.twitter.com/kiiExPOFQl — LastKingofScotland (@KingofLast) August 28, 2018

