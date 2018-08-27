Senator John McCain passed away Saturday at the age of 81. The state’s Republican governor will now choose someone to fill the open Senate seat until at least the 2020 election, and Geraldo Rivera made this suggestion:

#CindyMcCain is well-qualified & should be appointed to fill Senate seat now vacated by death of hero husband #JohnMcCain — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 26, 2018

Let’s just say many weren’t on board with that idea:

No. — Zhivago of Tookland❌ (@raywatts) August 27, 2018

That's silly. We are not a monarchy with political positions inherited by family. The governor should appoint a senior statesman who pledges NOT to run in 2 years. Let the people decide then. — ❌John Johnson – American Patriot (@Onelifetogive) August 27, 2018

Didn't realize you are such an imperialist… https://t.co/Lp5mG8qH1i — Lammot Copeland (@ldupc3) August 27, 2018

You do know this is the US, Geraldo, right? We prefer that our leaders be elected. — Scott Harrison (@ranger_ray) August 27, 2018

Man alive. How about someone the people of Arizona have actually voted for? https://t.co/2nvDYVYMGY — 'Sources Say' is Greek for 'Fake News' (@NolteNC) August 27, 2018

OMG— No !!!! The Senate seat belongs to the people of AZ, not to the McCain family. No. No. No. No. No. https://t.co/6f5Mt97FJ3 — Lynn McHale (@lynnmchale) August 27, 2018

No.

The seat belongs to the People.

Not the McCain's. — Calm Contest (@noble150) August 27, 2018

We don't do inherited titles in this country. We left that behind when we won the revolution. https://t.co/PssycMW5rA — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) August 27, 2018

Rivera was a little surprised by the pushback to his suggestion:

Wow I didn’t think through how many Republicans have zero interest in another McCain “maverick.” I still think it’s an appropriate move for Arizona. BTW: “Bear Down” (UofA ‘65) — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 26, 2018

Nope, that didn’t make things any better:

We're saying McCain's wife shouldn't inherit his Senate seat because, although Congress members think they're royalty, the U.S isn't a monarchy. Let her run to represent Arizona in the Senate & let voters decide. — Conservatarian (@z56po) August 27, 2018