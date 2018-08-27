A shooting in Jacksonville, Florida yesterday at a video game tournament left two people dead and more than ten injured before the killer turned the gun on himself. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin was among those rushing to assign blame in predictable fashion:

I’m heartbroken for Jacksonville. No community should have to suffer from such senseless gun violence. When will Congress have the courage to stand up to the NRA and pass meaningful reforms to help prevent these shootings in America? — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 27, 2018

Weren’t many Dems just recently criticizing Republicans for “politicizing” a horrible story?

Funny how it's okay for Democrats to push gun control every time there's a shooting, but not okay for Rs to call for immigration control when an illegal murders someone… — Shane Raline (@ShaneRaline) August 27, 2018

Dems like Durbin make up the rules as they go along, and if something doesn’t fit the preferred narrative, they look away:

#NewMexico Terrorist Camp…murdering children and training them to be school shooters. Not a peep from the #GunControlNow crowd and the cowardly politicians. Why is that? — SonnyDay (@rdelaune) August 27, 2018

Maybe start in your own back yard? — Flannery Galleger (@FlanneryGalleg1) August 27, 2018

Seriously, did you send this tweet from your Chicago office? https://t.co/GSTW7nz8Hm — Pen (@jws_81) August 27, 2018

Gun control is working so well in Chicago, right Dick? When will YOU have the courage to address Chicago gun violence? Not heartbroken for them, huh? https://t.co/VNkxij2rtx — Illinois Tea Party (@IllinoisTea) August 27, 2018

As for new laws Durbin seems to want, first maybe he should explain why the old laws didn’t work:

"Meaningful reform" == laws that punish gun owners, make libs feel better about themselves, but will do absolutely nothing to reduce or eliminate attacks with guns. — Andrea (@Anvesaka88) August 27, 2018

It was a gun free zone Senator. https://t.co/cBETP0ANeu — 😫❌Miss Pebbles *Scream*❌ (@freethnker2) August 27, 2018

The killer was in a gun free zone. There was a law against guns being present at the venue.

What laws do you need to pass when the current ones aren't being enforced?

Immigration laws aren't being imposed so you want new laws, gun laws aren't being imposed so you want new laws? https://t.co/nNZ7whIuRh — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) August 27, 2018

