Call off the nomination! Laurence Tribe has taken it upon himself to represent the Founding Fathers who can’t be here to speak for themselves, and it’s not good for Brett Kavanaugh:

The Founding Fathers wouldn’t want Kavanaugh’s confirmation to continue. @tribelaw explains why: https://t.co/kNJmsFq60v — Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) August 27, 2018

Aw shucks!

For readers who couldn’t get through the Washington Post’s paywall, here’s my op-ed from 8/26/18 on why the Constitution’s design points to a pause ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LCh4feUoIz — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 27, 2018

“The slowly mounting chorus of senators calling for a pause in Kavanaugh’s confirmation would have resonated strongly with the framers,” Tribe wrote. However, he didn’t find a whole lot of takers:

The Founding Fathers put into place rules so that he would be confirmed upon a Senate vote. Outrage & bitchiness wasn’t considered. — habez (@mjhabez) August 27, 2018

The Founding Fathers wouldn't have anything to do with @tribelaw's explanations. https://t.co/Qv1i2EUnjQ — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 27, 2018

Not according to Laurence Tribe!

Our Founding Fathers wouldn't want liberal statism. How do I know? Because they fled it. — RightWired❌ (@_donaldson) August 27, 2018

WaPo runs an opinion piece from Larry Tribe about what the Founding Fathers would want. I'll take "Trifecta Of AYFKM" for $800, Alex. https://t.co/IwiJtztpOc — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 28, 2018

Lawrence Tribe, although maybe once respected, has totally lost his mind over Trump. You can't take him seriously anymore. https://t.co/ZosnQIC34p — Dan-Yul-Son (@smats88) August 27, 2018

Lmfao…oh good lord — Mark Compton (@mrkcompton1) August 27, 2018

The Left: "The founders were racists slaveholders that didn't let non-property owners and women vote!" Also the Left: "The founders would totally agree with me!" https://t.co/yQjxN2SSse — Jose Canyusee (@MaryCohen68) August 27, 2018

Tribe is an insane person who thinks Madison would want a bench full of Sotomayors. I think he was a mentor to Obama which explains a lot. https://t.co/sg927ctliv — Vegetable Tycoon (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 28, 2018

Here’s something interesting:

Odd how there’s such “interest” in our Constitution when it comes to Judge Kavanaugh, but ignored when it’s about illegal aliens and weapons. 🤔 — UniterOne01 (@UniterOne01) August 27, 2018

Go figure!

