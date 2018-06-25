During today’s White House briefing, Sarah Sanders fielded a question revolving around the possibility of President Trump using additional executive orders to change border policy. Sanders insisted it’s the job of Congress to fix the laws, and responded this way to the question about Trump using additional EOs:

Chuck Schumer is among Democrats who have encouraged Trump to take the Obama “pen & phone” approach to immigration laws in order to keep the ball on the GOP side of the court to try not to put Dem fingerprints on any “fixes.”

