Leftist protesters were shouting last week at DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s home, and tonight about a dozen people gathered near the entrance to Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s DC apartment building:

Trending

That’s not creepy and inappropriate at all! *Eyeroll* But it looks like Maxine Waters got what she was asking for.

It’s just inappropriate, no matter what the party affiliation. But as it turned out, the gathered semi-throng was only annoying people not named Stephen Miller:

Better luck next time, Resistance protesters.

It’s getting out of control.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpfamily separationillegal immigrationStephen MillerThe Resistance