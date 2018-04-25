During Ronan Farrow’s interview with George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America,” the journalist who broke the Harvey Weinstein story said this in regards to what happened after Hillary Clinton’s people learned of his damaging scoop about Hillary and the Democrats’ major supporter:

Ronan Farrow says he had an interview slated with Hillary Clinton for his new book but her people cancelled it when they found out he was reporting on the Harvey Weinstein story: pic.twitter.com/2gHdYK7dFg — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) April 25, 2018

Former Clinton adviser George Stephanopoulos seemed shocked — SHOCKED — to hear this:

When George Stephanopoulos asked Farrow what surprised him most about his conversations with America’s top diplomats, the journalist remarked on how hard it was to get some of them to sit down for an on-the-record interview — namely, Hillary Clinton. Farrow explained that he had an interview scheduled with Clinton while he was in the midst of reporting on Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood titan he brought crashing down with a stunning New Yorker report on the extensive sexual assault claims leveled against him. “Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while I was at the height of the Weinstein reporting, and her folks got in touch and said, ‘we hear you’re working on a big story,’ [they] sounded very concerned, and cancelled the interview.”

[…]

Farrow would eventually interview Clinton for his book.

Here’s a longer clip from Good Morning America:

We're talking with @RonanFarrow LIVE about his new book #WARONPEACE, his new Pulitzer Prize, and much more: pic.twitter.com/COa27rUu4g — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 25, 2018

Who will Hillary blame for that? Stay tuned!