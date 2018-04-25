Kanye West’s been getting plenty of heat from the Left and others in the anti-Trump Resistance over his recent tweets and comments expressing support for the president. In the wake of those comments, Chance the Rapper tweeted something that might make the DNC want to cover their eyes:

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Sorry, Dems!

Are DNC offices installing safe spaces yet for protection from tweets like that?

DNC goes to Defcon 2. https://t.co/3LC8fipBVO — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 25, 2018

Sound the alarm!

It really is. Stay tuned!