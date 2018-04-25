French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech to Congress today left senator and former Hillary Clinton running-mate Tim Kaine sensing an opening to take a swipe at President Trump, so he went for it:

Cue the #Failhorn:

Trending

According to the National Park Service, the Statue of Liberty was “a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States and is recognized as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy.”

Kaine should have left that thought inside of his head where it no doubt sounded a lot more witty than it actually is.

Final question(s):

Is “yes” to both possible?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpEmmanuel MacronStatue of LibertyTim Kainetravel ban