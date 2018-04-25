French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech to Congress today left senator and former Hillary Clinton running-mate Tim Kaine sensing an opening to take a swipe at President Trump, so he went for it:

As I listen to French President Macron address Congress, I'm struck that it's the same day that the Supreme Court will hear the Muslim travel ban case. The French people recognized the U.S. as a nation of immigrants when they gifted us the Statue of Liberty. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 25, 2018

Cue the #Failhorn:

The Statute of Liberty is a monument to American Independence, not immigration. The French people weren't saying anything at all about immigration when they created the Statute of Liberty. https://t.co/iq8SQzL8L0 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 25, 2018

According to the National Park Service, the Statue of Liberty was “a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States and is recognized as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy.”

🎶"Don't know much about history" 🎶 https://t.co/kZdBo4TjAZ — Andrew Stuttaford (@AStuttaford) April 25, 2018

Kaine should have left that thought inside of his head where it no doubt sounded a lot more witty than it actually is.

No, they were recoginizing our role in the quest for individual liberty. The poem about welcoming immigrants was added later. (And it was written by an American). — Robin William HILTON (@rob2go12014) April 25, 2018

Everything Kaine just said is intellectual pablum with no bearing on the Constitution https://t.co/HWeEn2Q474 — Matt G (@HannibalBarca65) April 25, 2018

The State of Liberty overrides all laws of the United States.#ZerothAmendment https://t.co/eEjNYbddyd — Media Critic (refollow) (@mediacritizer) April 25, 2018

Final question(s):

👇🏼 History illiterate or pusher of liberal revisionist history? https://t.co/KrWGUPBQRX — Jay Nicodemus (@JENicodemus) April 25, 2018

Is “yes” to both possible?