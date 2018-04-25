Senator Bernie Sanders has a dream, and it’s a good paying federal job with health insurance for anybody who wants or needs one:

There’s one aspect of that “plan” that remains unknown, which is how Sanders’ dream would be paid for. Also unknown are exactly what kind of federal jobs they would be. Fortunately, tweeters were happy to offer some suggestions and predictions for what #BernieJobs would be:

And Sanders would probably have plenty of yard work available at his houses. What could possibly go wrong with the Bernie Jobs Plan?

