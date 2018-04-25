Senator Bernie Sanders has a dream, and it’s a good paying federal job with health insurance for anybody who wants or needs one:

" … a plan for the federal government to guarantee a job paying $15 an hour and health-care benefits to every American worker" https://t.co/06abHJNJMt — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 24, 2018

Bernie Sanders drafts plan to give jobs to everyone pic.twitter.com/vwDmgArmH5 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 24, 2018

There’s one aspect of that “plan” that remains unknown, which is how Sanders’ dream would be paid for. Also unknown are exactly what kind of federal jobs they would be. Fortunately, tweeters were happy to offer some suggestions and predictions for what #BernieJobs would be:

Guy who jumps out of ice cream containers at bachelorette parties #BernieJobs pic.twitter.com/JXkWTk3ntH — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 25, 2018

Shelf stock boy at Venezuela grocery store #BernieJobs pic.twitter.com/yyqV37xFFl — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) April 25, 2018

Barista at the DMV#BernieJobs — Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 25, 2018

Broward County Sheriff Deputy#BernieJobs — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) April 25, 2018

Restaurant Kiosk Compliance Officer #BernieJobs — Beorn (@Beorn2000) April 25, 2018

Daydream Believer

#BernieJobs — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) April 25, 2018

New host of "Flip These Three Houses"#BernieJobs — Ric White (@ScoobyCheese) April 25, 2018

And Sanders would probably have plenty of yard work available at his houses. What could possibly go wrong with the Bernie Jobs Plan?