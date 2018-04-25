Senator Bernie Sanders has a dream, and it’s a good paying federal job with health insurance for anybody who wants or needs one:
" … a plan for the federal government to guarantee a job paying $15 an hour and health-care benefits to every American worker" https://t.co/06abHJNJMt
— Robert Costa (@costareports) April 24, 2018
Bernie Sanders drafts plan to give jobs to everyone pic.twitter.com/vwDmgArmH5
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 24, 2018
There’s one aspect of that “plan” that remains unknown, which is how Sanders’ dream would be paid for. Also unknown are exactly what kind of federal jobs they would be. Fortunately, tweeters were happy to offer some suggestions and predictions for what #BernieJobs would be:
Guy who jumps out of ice cream containers at bachelorette parties #BernieJobs pic.twitter.com/JXkWTk3ntH
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 25, 2018
Hiccup preventer
#BernieJobs pic.twitter.com/Ma1sNuhhKd
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 25, 2018
Deodorant choice monitor.#BernieJobs
— Mo Mo (@molratty) April 25, 2018
Shelf stock boy at Venezuela grocery store #BernieJobs pic.twitter.com/yyqV37xFFl
— Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) April 25, 2018
Hole digger.
Hole filler.#BernieJobs
— KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) April 25, 2018
Barista at the DMV#BernieJobs
— Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 25, 2018
Broward County Sheriff Deputy#BernieJobs
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) April 25, 2018
Professional Vacationer
— Corky Booker (@Machovellian) April 25, 2018
Restaurant Kiosk Compliance Officer #BernieJobs
— Beorn (@Beorn2000) April 25, 2018
Asteroid Lookout #BernieJobs
— Beorn (@Beorn2000) April 25, 2018
#BernieJobs Director of National Scolding pic.twitter.com/zXfRgmpFzn
— Elaine Denes (@ElaineD9999999) April 25, 2018
Joe Biden's chaperone #BernieJobs pic.twitter.com/p3fMxPgpsZ
— Monika (@MonikaMusing) April 25, 2018
Daydream Believer
#BernieJobs
— Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) April 25, 2018
Job doler-outer#BernieJobs
— Simon (@uncriticalsimon) April 25, 2018
New host of "Flip These Three Houses"#BernieJobs
— Ric White (@ScoobyCheese) April 25, 2018
And Sanders would probably have plenty of yard work available at his houses. What could possibly go wrong with the Bernie Jobs Plan?