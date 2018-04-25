Kanye West’s recent tweets and comments about President Trump and politics in general have helped shine a light on a tweet from the DNC in 2015 after West said he was toying with the idea of running for president someday. After West’s comment in 2015, the DNC might have been assuming a lot:

The old saying that begins with “don’t count your chickens” comes to mind, DNC.

Ha!

Worst aged tweet of the week… so far anyway.

