Kanye West’s recent tweets and comments about President Trump and politics in general have helped shine a light on a tweet from the DNC in 2015 after West said he was toying with the idea of running for president someday. After West’s comment in 2015, the DNC might have been assuming a lot:

Last night @kanyewest declared his candidacy for president in 2020. Welcome to the race, Mr. West. Glad to have you. pic.twitter.com/RKRWuRhSxv — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 31, 2015

The old saying that begins with “don’t count your chickens” comes to mind, DNC.

this aged well https://t.co/WM892XgzDE — Christine Rousselle 💁🏻‍♀️ (@crousselle) April 25, 2018

Winner for tweet that didn’t age well at all. 😂 https://t.co/VTGHHYjHVY — ß+∂(z²-i)n×g₃=a (@StarkDies) April 25, 2018

Worst aged tweet of the week… so far anyway.