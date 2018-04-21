A group of anti-NRA, pro-gun control celebs, including Jimmy Kimmel, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Alyssa Milano, Minnie Driver, Michael Moore, Debra Messing and others, have formed a new group aimed at taking down the gun rights organization:

The group says they plan to show up at the NRA convention next month and make attendees shudder in shame and fear:

“We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America. We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands,” the letter to LaPierre says. “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets,” it says. “And we’re going to win.” According to NoRA’s website, the group intends to head to the NRA’s annual meeting next month. “We’re going to show up at the NRA convention in Dallas and make them wish they stayed home,” the website says. “We might just sue the pants off the NRA.”

Good luck with that!

"Non partisan" HAHAHAHA These attacks against the NRA always make me laugh. First, the NRA is made up of 5.5 million paying members. They aren't going away. Second, how are they going to make them "regret" going to Dallas? With a thousand bussed in people? Ha! https://t.co/FCSoGRkQQx — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) April 20, 2018

Alternate headline:

Celebs launch a "Re-elect Trump" coalition https://t.co/7RdLuI4Dv8 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 20, 2018

LOL!

That worked great in 2016. https://t.co/W9VQDG6JHU — davealvord164 (@davealvord164) April 20, 2018

I’d suggest they be less rapey and clean up the pedos first before they do NRA membership boosting. https://t.co/jFmJKqW3vM — Crusty Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (@onefreecitizen) April 21, 2018

They should be intellectually honest and call themselves the "No Constitution Coalition." Or, maybe, Degenerates United Against the Little People Whose Rights Don't Matter. https://t.co/HUGUIiuc4y — I Am the NRA. (@MrsDigger) April 20, 2018

And just like that NRA membership had a significant boom https://t.co/ycDRmz7Yh2 — SvetlanaBot🇺🇸 (@greeneyedlucy84) April 20, 2018

Will some celebs have armed security with them?

So shall these celebs are going to lose their armed guards and protection? https://t.co/b8UxGwh4dN — Thomas Alvus (@Valiant_Lord) April 20, 2018

As if!

All they have to do is not be insane… https://t.co/shhyfj7GVc — JWF (@JammieWF) April 20, 2018

And that’s not going to happen.