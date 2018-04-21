A group of anti-NRA, pro-gun control celebs, including Jimmy Kimmel, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Alyssa Milano, Minnie Driver, Michael Moore, Debra Messing and others, have formed a new group aimed at taking down the gun rights organization:

The group says they plan to show up at the NRA convention next month and make attendees shudder in shame and fear:

“We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America. We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands,” the letter to LaPierre says.

“We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets,” it says. “And we’re going to win.”

According to NoRA’s website, the group intends to head to the NRA’s annual meeting next month.

“We’re going to show up at the NRA convention in Dallas and make them wish they stayed home,” the website says. “We might just sue the pants off the NRA.”

Good luck with that!

Alternate headline:

LOL!

Will some celebs have armed security with them?

As if!

And that’s not going to happen.

