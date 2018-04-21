As we told you yesterday, the Democratic National Committee announced they’d filed a lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign and Wikileaks:

The Democratic Party is fighting to protect elections. That’s why we’re suing the Trump campaign and Russia. https://t.co/qj5lAUw8jj — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 20, 2018

DNC sues the Trump campaign, the Russian government, and Wikileaks for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to damage the Democratic Party during the 2016 presidential race. https://t.co/Ph4LoPGS1E — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2018

Wikileaks fired back hard, launching a self-awareness salvo against the DNC:

We're counter suing you for fun — and also because you're lame. "Voters! WikiLeaks took away our right to lie about rigging the primary!" That's some serious one dimensional chess right there. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 21, 2018

OOF! That’s gonna leave a mark.

The DNC is suing Wikileaks for exposing what the Democrats/DNC themselves wrote in the emails. Do I have that right? LOL — LSUfan (@Lsubet) April 21, 2018

Dems jumped the shark hahaha https://t.co/pBT15xeopy — flownmuse 💬 (@flownmuse) April 21, 2018

Pass that popcorn!

***

