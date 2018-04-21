As we told you yesterday, the Democratic National Committee announced they’d filed a lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign and Wikileaks:

Wikileaks fired back hard, launching a self-awareness salvo against the DNC:

OOF! That’s gonna leave a mark.

Pass that popcorn!

