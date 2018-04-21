The funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush is today in Houston, Texas. Bush family and friends are in attendance, as well as Melania Trump, Barack & Michelle Obama, and Bill & Hillary Clinton. Here are some notable tweets from the service and about the life of Barbara Bush:

Morning light in Houston. Hoping rain was not granted a credential to cover this. pic.twitter.com/zeCBIXxjdj — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 21, 2018

The Bush family arrives for the funeral service of former First Lady Barbara Bush. Former President George H.W. Bush is wearing a pair of socks with books on them to honor Mrs. Bush's dedication to literacy. Watch the service live: https://t.co/t1sjCDNClp pic.twitter.com/90BeDuB4Qi — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 21, 2018

Melania Trump, the Obamas and Clintons are also in attendance at the funeral service for Barbara Bush. #barbarabushfuneral pic.twitter.com/OYCi2KNpzL — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 21, 2018

First lady Melania Trump, the Obamas and the Clintons arrive at former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral in Houston https://t.co/0kmteie7cs https://t.co/Es8UaUqtZQ — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2018

Former First Lady Barbara Bush's granddaughters deliver a reading at her funeral in Houston. pic.twitter.com/J3ObeUVsmS — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 21, 2018

Former first daughter Barbara Bush delivers a reading at her grandmother's funeral. pic.twitter.com/Dxu36jVTt2 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) April 21, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush listens as presidential historian Jon Meacham delivers eulogy about his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush https://t.co/Tq33Xqz4xk pic.twitter.com/WTrv7bZch6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2018

@flotus, knowing how close Barbara Bush was to White House residence staff, is bringing George Hainey, the former head maitre’d, and Buddy Carter, an usher, as her guests, per an aide. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2018

Aides say that President Bush 41, known for his wildly festive socks, is paying tribute to his wife today by wearing what he calls his “book socks.” They are described as beige with brightly colored images of books signifying Barbara Bush's life long advocacy of literacy. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 21, 2018

George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush https://t.co/Q1W1bcdEUV pic.twitter.com/NG3fZjL1EJ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 21, 2018

Former Pres. George H. W. Bush greets fellow mourners as Barbara Bush lies in repose in Houston, Texas. https://t.co/RfBnYx7Q8c pic.twitter.com/vJrh0vR7uf — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2018

This photo of George H.W. Bush sitting in front of his beloved wife's casket pierced my soul. George & Barbara Bush were married for 73 years. They suffered through losing a child together. They made it to the WH together. They watched their son become president. What a life. pic.twitter.com/xSha0O0e8r — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 21, 2018

“Be kind. The moments I regret most are the ones where I could have been kinder.” – Barbara Bush

August 2016 — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) April 18, 2018

***

Related:

‘Powerful’ photos capture Secret Service detail standing guard over Barbara Bush