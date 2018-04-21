The funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush is today in Houston, Texas. Bush family and friends are in attendance, as well as Melania Trump, Barack & Michelle Obama, and Bill & Hillary Clinton. Here are some notable tweets from the service and about the life of Barbara Bush:

Trending

***

Related:

‘Powerful’ photos capture Secret Service detail standing guard over Barbara Bush

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BarbaraBushFuneralBarack ObamaBarbara bushbill clintonGeorge HW bushGeorge W. BushHillary Clintonjeb bushMelania TrumpMichelle Obama