The hot takes about guns and the Second Amendment have been searing indeed, but few this week have been more scorching that this one:
The majority of gun owners say they own guns for safety and protection. That means it isn't primarily about freedom, as @NRA propaganda often suggests. It's about insecurity and false perceptions of safety.#NationalSchoolWalkout #guncontrol
— Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) April 20, 2018
Hoo boy.
This guy is in the lead so far today with one of the most moronic statements ive ever read.. https://t.co/qhmhvFP3FE
— Rogue wolverine62 (@Gobluenate) April 20, 2018
Congratulations on winning the dumbest Tweet of the day contest.
— Matt Burton (@Mburton1967) April 20, 2018
The day isn’t over yet but we’re still willing to make that call.
This is an idiotic statement https://t.co/tzn3ruL4pS
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 20, 2018
This tweet made me realize that anyone is capable of getting a PhD. https://t.co/02hfOcpaof
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 20, 2018
…except for, oh I don't know, the FREEDOM to decide how to defend one's own life and the lives of their family without relying on the government? You mean that whole thing? Yeah. That. 😂 https://t.co/UqtgxBVvvI
— Just Jenn (@JennJacques) April 20, 2018
That tweet was a complete and total fail.
Demand a refund from your college.
— David Satanas (@DavidSmejkal666) April 20, 2018
Are people who own fire extinguishers insecure with a false sense of security?
People who have locks on their doors and home alarm systems?
People who take self-defense classes?
— klarson (@kglarson) April 20, 2018
Safety and protection against whom? You are making the mistake of ass-u-ming a narrow view of whom and others I need protection against. https://t.co/2glLYChHVn
— Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) April 20, 2018
Wondering, do you live in a gated community? Just curious
— richard grainger (@rickygman62) April 20, 2018
I have/carry a gun because a police officer is too heavy.
— Wayne Trendy (@TrendyNewsBits) April 20, 2018
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) April 20, 2018
Looks like the doc got an early start on 420…..
— Brent Chambers (@ChambersBrentA) April 20, 2018
LOL.