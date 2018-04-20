The hot takes about guns and the Second Amendment have been searing indeed, but few this week have been more scorching that this one:

The majority of gun owners say they own guns for safety and protection. That means it isn't primarily about freedom, as @NRA propaganda often suggests. It's about insecurity and false perceptions of safety.#NationalSchoolWalkout #guncontrol — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) April 20, 2018

Hoo boy.

This guy is in the lead so far today with one of the most moronic statements ive ever read.. https://t.co/qhmhvFP3FE — Rogue wolverine62 (@Gobluenate) April 20, 2018

Congratulations on winning the dumbest Tweet of the day contest. — Matt Burton (@Mburton1967) April 20, 2018

The day isn’t over yet but we’re still willing to make that call.

This is an idiotic statement https://t.co/tzn3ruL4pS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 20, 2018

This tweet made me realize that anyone is capable of getting a PhD. https://t.co/02hfOcpaof — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 20, 2018

…except for, oh I don't know, the FREEDOM to decide how to defend one's own life and the lives of their family without relying on the government? You mean that whole thing? Yeah. That. 😂 https://t.co/UqtgxBVvvI — Just Jenn (@JennJacques) April 20, 2018

That tweet was a complete and total fail.

Demand a refund from your college. — David Satanas (@DavidSmejkal666) April 20, 2018

Are people who own fire extinguishers insecure with a false sense of security? People who have locks on their doors and home alarm systems? People who take self-defense classes? — klarson (@kglarson) April 20, 2018

Safety and protection against whom? You are making the mistake of ass-u-ming a narrow view of whom and others I need protection against. https://t.co/2glLYChHVn — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) April 20, 2018

Wondering, do you live in a gated community? Just curious — richard grainger (@rickygman62) April 20, 2018

I have/carry a gun because a police officer is too heavy. — Wayne Trendy (@TrendyNewsBits) April 20, 2018

Looks like the doc got an early start on 420….. — Brent Chambers (@ChambersBrentA) April 20, 2018

LOL.