Today is 4/20, and in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer is all over it up in that joint:

Chuck Schumer, champion of states’ rights?

Well that’s one way to get a liberal U.S. senator to come out in favor of states’ rights. As far as states’ right on other issues, all bets are off:

Well let’s not get hasty!

Too bad Schumer’s love of states’ rights is so incredibly selective.

