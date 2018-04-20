Today is 4/20, and in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer is all over it up in that joint:

THREAD: It’s official. Today, I am formally announcing my plan to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. It’s time we allow states, once and for all, to have the power to decide what works best for them. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2018

Chuck Schumer, champion of states’ rights?

I have long believed that states should function as their own laboratories of democracy. My bill is a step in the right direction aimed at removing the barriers to state legalization efforts. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2018

So why have I changed my stance? Looking at the numbers helped. 2/3 of Americans believe marijuana should be legalized, meanwhile more than half of all drug arrests in the United States are marijuana arrests. (https://t.co/MUOam2uIxz) — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2018

Well that’s one way to get a liberal U.S. senator to come out in favor of states’ rights. As far as states’ right on other issues, all bets are off:

Now do the minimum wage and education. https://t.co/dk1VCKqo4T — All CNN Does Is Lie (@NolteNC) April 20, 2018

Does this include abortion laws? https://t.co/o7cfOEWOLT — Svenskar Groyper (@JohnQPu43054918) April 20, 2018

Well let’s not get hasty!

HOLY CRAP! Obamacare, anyone? For that matter, 10,000 other issues???

"It’s time we allow states, once and for all, to have the power to decide what works best for them." https://t.co/dJPGZwSKCR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 20, 2018

Too bad Schumer’s love of states’ rights is so incredibly selective.