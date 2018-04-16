Today, Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz explained why she wears the letter “F” on her lapel:

.@DWStweets wearing an “F” on her lapel. Says she’s proud to show off her grade from the @NRA. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/6xtgUfoAR0 — Ian Margol Local 10 (@IanMargol) April 16, 2018

In that case, there’s some unfinished wardrobe business:

She should have a 2nd one for cyber security. — TIM P. (@TimPisME) April 16, 2018

Ha! She sure should:

UH OH: Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s laptop was reportedly found WHERE? https://t.co/DcyknyDZ0S — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 7, 2017

Yikes! HOW MANY Dems reportedly waived background checks for indicted IT aide Imran Awan? https://t.co/n7fO6Yx87c — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 2, 2018

WOW: Debbie Wasserman Schultz caught on TAPE threatening police chief for investigating IT crimes https://t.co/YwCKV02is8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 25, 2017