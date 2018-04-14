Today is the “March for Science,” where people are gathering in cities across America and the world to promote various social justice causes and push the progressive climate change agenda in the name of “science.”

#MarchForScience rally is getting underway, more people filling in near the stage at National Mall pic.twitter.com/VVPRydoeqb — Ryan Miller (@RyanW_Miller) April 14, 2018

Some of the signs near the stage at the #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/wVvJLOHjFW — Ryan Miller (@RyanW_Miller) April 14, 2018

Prof Susan Sorensen addressing crowd about gun violence, says public health perspective needed to address gun violence. Many here talking about intersection of science and other social issues #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/CdfXtQWj4z — Ryan Miller (@RyanW_Miller) April 14, 2018

Happy #MarchforScience day! One of my favorite parts of waking up today is seeing so many photos of communities standing up for science, equity, & justice all around the world. See you in the streets! #KeepMarching (Pics: Philippines, Malawi, India, Antarctica) pic.twitter.com/xhUQmQDSoa — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) April 14, 2018

Just to make it extra science-y, Nancy Pelosi is at one of the marches, and the DNC is all-in as well:

Yes, climate change is real. (👀GOP)

No, it's not a hoax created by the Chinese. (👀Trump)

No, it's not beneficial to the human race. (👀Pruitt)

There's no such thing as clean coal. (👀Pence)

Science isn't a matter of opinion. (👀Perry) That's why we march. #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/TXW6ja93gN — DCCC (@dccc) April 14, 2018

TODAY: Leader Pelosi and Congresswoman Jayapal will speak at the March for Science in Seattle at approximately 10am PT. Make sure to tune in! #MarchForScience #ScienceNotSilence 👇https://t.co/61iJbz7FC2 pic.twitter.com/GCkljdq1WO — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 14, 2018

And Rep. Nancy Pelosi is here, in Seattle, in the rain #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/lea2KduUVY — Sabin Russell (@Sabinwiki) April 14, 2018

'no divide between science and religion, science is the answer to our prayers.' — Pelosi in Seattle. #MarchforScience pic.twitter.com/NLo1oXGRUq — Sabin Russell (@Sabinwiki) April 14, 2018

Nothing says “nonpartisan search for scientific facts” like the presence of Nancy Pelosi! So you just know there’s some science that’s not going to be high on the #MarchForScience agenda:

Men do not have uteruses. #MarchForScience — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 14, 2018

Life begins at conception. Period. #MarchForScience — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 14, 2018

Obianuju’s Science Lesson #2: Women have XX chromosomes and Men have XY chromosomes

Fact: You can not change your sex. #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/GogkgWfErT — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) April 14, 2018

So are we going to see any "there are only two genders" signs today?#MarchForScience — Michael (@michael__1776) April 14, 2018

Keep your philosophy out of biology: • A fetal human is a distinct human.

• Life begins at conception.

• Heartbeat starts at 16 days.

• Brain activity starts at 6 weeks.#MarchForScience — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) April 14, 2018

Fact #1) Life begins at conception Fact #2) Climate change is not man-made and has been here for 4 billion years#MarchForScience — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) April 14, 2018

We’re guessing when it comes to those issues there’s going to be a tremendous lack of scientific curiosity from many at the March for Science.