Today is the “March for Science,” where people are gathering in cities across America and the world to promote various social justice causes and push the progressive climate change agenda in the name of “science.”

Just to make it extra science-y, Nancy Pelosi is at one of the marches, and the DNC is all-in as well:

Nothing says “nonpartisan search for scientific facts” like the presence of Nancy Pelosi! So you just know there’s some science that’s not going to be high on the #MarchForScience agenda:

We’re guessing when it comes to those issues there’s going to be a tremendous lack of scientific curiosity from many at the March for Science.

