Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration, is troubled by President Trump’s approach to foreign policy:

Power ended a series of tweets, which began by saying she thinks the U.S., U.K. and France made an “appropriate response” to Syria’s use of chemical weapons, by expressing concern:

Trending

“Tweeting and bombing”? Throw in a slam against red line rhetoric and the use of diplomacy by hashtag and that’d be a five-star self-awareness fail:

Ouch!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDonald TrumpSamantha PowerSyria