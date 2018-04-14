Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration, is troubled by President Trump’s approach to foreign policy:

Samantha Power "fearful" Trump administration 'has no strategy besides tweeting and bombing' https://t.co/c82HrwGeav pic.twitter.com/sA8dwzYtrP — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 14, 2018

Power ended a series of tweets, which began by saying she thinks the U.S., U.K. and France made an “appropriate response” to Syria’s use of chemical weapons, by expressing concern:

4/6 But now what? General Mattis, Chairman Dunford & the US military do their jobs brilliantly. But can anyone on earth define US policy toward Syria? Since Trump took office, there hasn’t been a single serious, sustained diplomatic initiative aimed at ending the war. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

5/6 And what is current US policy re Russia? The Russian ambass in Wash is shunned, unable even to secure meetings. But we need channels & we need objectives. For nights like tonight — & nights for the rest of time — the US needs a Russia strategy. Mixed msgs are disastrous. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

6/6 So where does that leave us? Wondering how history wd be diff if Cameron had done in 2013 as May has done; appreciating why Trump struck on behalf of CW ban, which has to matter; & fearful that the Trump admin has no strategy besides tweeting&bombing. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 14, 2018

“Tweeting and bombing”? Throw in a slam against red line rhetoric and the use of diplomacy by hashtag and that’d be a five-star self-awareness fail:

Not an Onion article https://t.co/CxX27oqUYT — Jodi (@APLMom) April 14, 2018

Promise of hashtag https://t.co/6x3FaXZx6x — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2018

I will not be lectured on global responses by people with as sorry a record as hers. https://t.co/RVAJqzVsbS — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 14, 2018

You should probably sit this one out, Sam. https://t.co/g9146Bg99Q — Kristi Hays (@KHays13) April 14, 2018

Our strategy should involve James Taylor going to Syria to sing for Assad. What say you, @JohnKerry? — Justin 🇺🇸 (@ChefJustin79) April 14, 2018

Ouch!