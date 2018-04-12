Members of the U.S. Senate are questioning Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo today. Democrat Sen. Chris Coons is already trying to come up with scenarios under which Pompeo would resign a position he doesn’t even hold yet:

And things just keep getting more ridiculous. Katie Pavlich shares that sentiment:

Basically, Coons was asking Pompeo if he’d quit a job he doesn’t even have yet over something that hasn’t happened. Wow.

Fact check: TRUE.

