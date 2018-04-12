Members of the U.S. Senate are questioning Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo today. Democrat Sen. Chris Coons is already trying to come up with scenarios under which Pompeo would resign a position he doesn’t even hold yet:

COONS: If Trump fires Mueller or Rosenstein, would you resign in protest? POMPEO: "My instincts tell me no." — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) April 12, 2018

Sen. Coons: If President Trump fired Special Counsel Mueller or Dep. AG Rosenstein, would you resign? Sec. of State nominee Pompeo: "My instincts tell me no." pic.twitter.com/i3M3kh6pRL — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 12, 2018

And things just keep getting more ridiculous. Katie Pavlich shares that sentiment:

Really? Coons expects Pompeo to resign if Trump fires Mueller? C'mon — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 12, 2018

Basically, Coons was asking Pompeo if he’d quit a job he doesn’t even have yet over something that hasn’t happened. Wow.

Democrats lecturing Mike Pompeo on the rule of law, that's a good one! — Brad Alexander (@BradAlexander10) April 12, 2018

That sounds a lot like he is demanding a loyalty pledge.. to Mueller. https://t.co/XsQOgSncIk — American Trailblazer (@USATrailblazer) April 12, 2018

They are so insane over this Russia s##t https://t.co/7UKWlCk4aq — Joanne White (@JoanneW23015892) April 12, 2018

Stranger then that – Bob Menendez grilling Anybody!!! — Happy Daze!! (@JCColli59828984) April 12, 2018

Fact check: TRUE.