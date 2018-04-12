President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, is being questioned by members of a Senate committee today. Among Democrats grilling Pompeo is Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who wagged a finger at Pompeo about integrity:

To be a Secretary of State, you need a plan. We need to find out if Mike Pompeo has one. Or is he going to feed the President's worst instincts? Will he stand up when he disagrees with the President? Or will he be a yes man? — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) April 12, 2018

Sen. Menendez asks whether Ex-CIA director Mike Pompeo will "enable" Pres. Trump's "worst instincts." "Will you stand up to President Trump and say 'no, you're wrong in that view, Mr. President,' or will you be a 'Yes Man'?" https://t.co/Ys4hJlixbu pic.twitter.com/UI4WFxf4nY — ABC News (@ABC) April 12, 2018

Sen. Menendez: Did President Trump ask you to do anything with relation to former FBI Director Comey's Russia investigation? Pompeo: "Senator, I don't recall … He has never asked me to do anything that I considered remotely improper." pic.twitter.com/ku3tpGidZW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 12, 2018

Bob Menendez, top Dem on SFRC, coins a new nickname for Trump in Pompeo confirmation hearing: "Commander in chaos" — Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) April 12, 2018

It hasn’t even been five months since a mistrial was declared in Sen. Menendez’s corruption trial, so many don’t see him as one who should be questioning the integrity of others:

Isn't this guy one of the most corrupt politicians in Congress ? https://t.co/B72Ge5aF2A — peter george puma (@pumapetey) April 12, 2018

Menedez is under FBI investigation for corruption. — Tatiana Wright (@twright55) April 12, 2018

What a hypocrite, wasn't Senator Menendez a "Yes Man" when he took numerous free trips in his last scandal? — thefacts (@24_7newstweets) April 12, 2018

These hearings are a farce!!! You have Sen Menendez WHO SHOULD BE IN JAIL, questioning the integrity of a man like Mike Pompeo??? This is a travesty!!! — anita defazio (@anita121848) April 12, 2018

The audacity of Menendez to be there questioning Pompeo! pic.twitter.com/nPJSocnX21 — Luci Longoria (@luci_longoria) April 12, 2018

Menendez who was in court for crimes drilling the CIA Pompeo is ridiculous — nunyabus (@nunyabus1) April 12, 2018

Watching Sen. Menendez and others grandstanding and questioning the capability of Mike Pompeo, a brilliant and accomplished individual, is cringeworthy. Career politicians must go!!!! — Kat Wright (@KRNY116) April 12, 2018

