President Trump’s tweet on Wednesday caused former presidential candidate Evan McMullin to issue a warning:
Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Uh oh:
If you fire Rosenstein, we will push you right out of office. https://t.co/AxfkNot4Te
— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) April 11, 2018
How would McMullin & company push Trump “right out of office”? That’s anybody’s guess.
There’s a word in there that caught the eyes of some:
— DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) April 11, 2018
Who is this "we", you are referring to? Do you have a congressional mouse in your pocket ? https://t.co/o89ot1jt2S
— RobE (@JRob747) April 11, 2018
Who's "we"? https://t.co/e3ZKULJkOT
— Steven Shaw (@czechov) April 11, 2018
McMullin’s got a posse, apparently.