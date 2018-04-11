President Trump’s tweet on Wednesday caused former presidential candidate Evan McMullin to issue a warning:

Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Uh oh:

If you fire Rosenstein, we will push you right out of office. https://t.co/AxfkNot4Te — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) April 11, 2018

How would McMullin & company push Trump “right out of office”? That’s anybody’s guess.

Nobody asked what you think https://t.co/zJlMU6hxxK — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) April 11, 2018

🙄 Such an odd little man https://t.co/JfHU42fxTr — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) April 11, 2018

JUST GET MY FRIES WITH MY SHAKE!!! https://t.co/NcbXys07HO — WILDWAYNE (@WILDWAYNE45) April 11, 2018

There’s a word in there that caught the eyes of some:

Who is this "we", you are referring to? Do you have a congressional mouse in your pocket ? https://t.co/o89ot1jt2S — RobE (@JRob747) April 11, 2018

McMullin’s got a posse, apparently.