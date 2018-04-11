House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi commented on a proposed balanced budget amendment and the GOP tax bill today, and unleashed a whopper:
Nancy Pelosi "We are the fiscal hawks. They are extinct on the other side."
— Justin Gray (@grayjustin) April 11, 2018
Wait, what?
WTF is this, a joke??
— DG (@djgm50) April 11, 2018
Pelosi did indeed say that, and it’s contained in this video she tweeted today (the quote above begins at about the 17:40 mark):
Republicans are lining up to devastate the promise of #SocialSecurity & #Medicare. Democrats are fighting back. https://t.co/b7WxNw543n
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 11, 2018
There’s only one possible reaction:
Bahahahaha!!!!
— Richie Morgan (@rikemohome) April 11, 2018
And that’s the one!