Law abiding gun owners have had it with the liberal deflection of blame after horrible crimes are committed often merely in the name of trying to score political points instead of actually solve the problem. Here’s one gun owner dropping some heavy truth on the Greensboro N.C. City Council:

Here’s the full video:

Nailed it.

Trending

And then some!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentgun controlparkland school shooting