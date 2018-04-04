Outgoing Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards won’t be packing up her self-awareness when she moves out of her office, because she doesn’t have any:

Awkward:

Just… wow.

Trending

Richards’ weapons-grade irony would be funny if it weren’t so sad.

***

Related:

‘Uh, WHAT?’ Cecile Richards has officially jumped the self-unawareness shark

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionadoptionCecile RichardsPlanned Parenthoodpro-choicePro-life