Outgoing Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards won’t be packing up her self-awareness when she moves out of her office, because she doesn’t have any:

Planned Parenthood President Promotes Adoption Over Death – For Dogs https://t.co/UXtJstBg6E — CNSNews.com (@cnsnews) April 3, 2018

Awkward:

Heading out on book tour for TWO WEEKS! Going to miss this guy though Garfield, not so much. #MakeTroubleBook #AdoptDontShop #Dachshund pic.twitter.com/hUbME9tJxc — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) April 3, 2018

Just… wow.

"Adopt". Sickeningly ironic coming from the president of planned parenthood. https://t.co/efzOLrHwDo — Baguettely (@Fwack_N_Bang) April 4, 2018

JFC, someone pass the duct tape quick! My head is about explode from irony overload. https://t.co/Z3n9aSRHCn — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) April 4, 2018

Richards’ weapons-grade irony would be funny if it weren’t so sad.

Or ya know, #AdoptDontAbort as you’re responsible for millions of deaths. — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) April 4, 2018

You can't adopt a pet, Cecile. Adoption is when, out of love, you make someone who isn't your offspring your child. If it helps, think of it as the exact opposite of what Planned Parenthood encourages women to do. https://t.co/8VM3c9iINX — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) April 4, 2018

Alert: @CecileRichards wants you to adopt puppies, but instead of adopting people, kill them. It's easier. https://t.co/UIhFGNbjbp — Matthew George (@MatthewMangia) April 4, 2018

Oh the irony… Don't kill dogs… Adopt them. I agree. https://t.co/3jq0wWqZxn — TM61 (@TheMule999) April 4, 2018

Dog owners who don't want to / can't take care of their dogs wouldn't have to put these dogs in the position to be adopted if they just killed them. Am I doing it right? https://t.co/D6mh5otoL1 — Michael Jones (@MichaelJonesAU) April 4, 2018

‘Uh, WHAT?’ Cecile Richards has officially jumped the self-unawareness shark