Many advertisers have already caved to David Hogg’s call for a boycott of Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News, but there’s one that will not comply:

My Pillow CEO Bucks Hogg Boycott, Stands With Laura Ingraham https://t.co/wKPx0YCPqU pic.twitter.com/94Xbj4UvNi — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2018

Company founder Mike Lindell made that known on Twitter this week:

I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to. @seanhannity — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) April 2, 2018

The blue check mark Resistance was immediately outraged and will NOT be getting a good night’s sleep over that tweet no matter what pillow they’re using:

meanwhile no one wants your shit ass pillows LOL and aren't folks suing you? but yes let's worry about Fox News. lol — I'm Rooting 4 Evrrrrybody From Wakanda!!! (@kelleent) April 4, 2018

Coool, sounds like you're looking forward to going out of business. — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) April 3, 2018

This is the clown who sells that #MyPillow garbage. 50 bucks a pillow for some chopped up foam in a sack. #DontBuy. https://t.co/A2HDUMxelj — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) April 3, 2018

@realMikeLindell good to know my pillow supports bullying and awfulness. — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) April 3, 2018

Shit, now I have to throw away all of the pillows I got from @MyPillowUSA because traitors who advertise with @IngrahamAngle like @realMikeLindell are the stuff of nightmares #BoycottIngrahamAdverts #FireIngraham #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/vXH8w83kpS — Tara Dublin 🌊 (@taradublinrocks) April 3, 2018

And I will never buy your garbage @MyPillowUSA , nor did I ever intend to. https://t.co/v7gA6sUxHh — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) April 3, 2018

Well there’s a pillow I’m never going to own… — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) April 3, 2018

This is the inventor and CEO of MY PILLOW. I will never buy one and by RTing, I'll make sure he knows there are those of us who care about humanity and will not support a company whose owner supports @IngrahamAngle @seanhannity @foxnews. You in? https://t.co/9CS0LkelQK — Del Shores (@DelShores) April 3, 2018

I threw my two,"MyPillows", and threw them in the burn can to burn. I promptly went out and bought new pillows. Fuck his bullshit!!! — James Thomas Conley II (@JamesTConleyII) April 3, 2018

Love MyPillow but had no idea you were on board with hatred. That sucks!! — Alexandra Whitney (@iskandrah) April 3, 2018

If you support the mocking of school shooting victims, then I will never buy one of your stupid pillows. I'd rather sleep with my head on a rock. https://t.co/Z6ve2Eker5 — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) April 2, 2018

Thank you for letting us know. We will not be supporting your company. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 3, 2018

***

