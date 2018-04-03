Many advertisers have already caved to David Hogg’s call for a boycott of Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News, but there’s one that will not comply:

Company founder Mike Lindell made that known on Twitter this week:

The blue check mark Resistance was immediately outraged and will NOT be getting a good night’s sleep over that tweet no matter what pillow they’re using:

