The new poll puts President Trump’s approval rating at 50 percent:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove. The latest figures include 33% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 39% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -6.

This detail is sure to spark some dispute from Obama fans:

President Trump approval rating: 50%

Disapproval rating: 49% FYI this is better than Obama's rating at the same time in Obama's presidency. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 2, 2018

Rasmussen notes:

Trump’s overall job approval rating is now running ahead of where Barack Obama’s was at this stage of his presidency.

Ouch.

Who'd a thunk it?

Trump overall approval at 50% vs. 48% for Obama at the same point of Presidency. pic.twitter.com/eum08SOWIh — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 2, 2018

President Trump’s overall job approval rating is now running ahead of where Barack Obama’s was at this stage of his presidency. https://t.co/1oMAbmNUXZ — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 2, 2018

What might the Left’s reaction be to that poll?

Stay tuned!