The new poll puts President Trump’s approval rating at 50 percent:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 33% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 39% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -6.

This detail is sure to spark some dispute from Obama fans:

Rasmussen notes:

Trump’s overall job approval rating is now running ahead of where Barack Obama’s was at this stage of his presidency.

Ouch.

What might the Left’s reaction be to that poll?

Stay tuned!

