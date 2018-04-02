Here are today's Daily #Trump Approval Numbers…. https://t.co/mazBCWoIMy @POTUS @realDonaldTrump… #BreakingPoll pic.twitter.com/nFUPQykQVx
The new poll puts President Trump’s approval rating at 50 percent:
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove.
The latest figures include 33% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 39% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -6.
This detail is sure to spark some dispute from Obama fans:
President Trump approval rating: 50%
Disapproval rating: 49%
FYI this is better than Obama's rating at the same time in Obama's presidency.
Rasmussen notes:
Trump’s overall job approval rating is now running ahead of where Barack Obama’s was at this stage of his presidency.
Trump overall approval at 50% vs. 48% for Obama at the same point of Presidency. pic.twitter.com/eum08SOWIh
Wow….new @Rasmussen_Poll has Trump at 50% approve. This is way up.
That's actually above where Obama was at this point in his Presidency. #tcot #MAGA #ccot #2A pic.twitter.com/ph1R7bBiyV
President Trump’s overall job approval rating is now running ahead of where Barack Obama’s was at this stage of his presidency. https://t.co/1oMAbmNUXZ
