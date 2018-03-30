A financial aid scandal at Howard University has led to a sit-in at the school that’s been going on for a couple of days:

The activists occupying the building have several demands, including “an inclusive attendance policy that accounts for the mental and emotional health of its student body” as well as the immediate disarming of campus cops:

It’s unclear how campus police officers being armed is thought to have contributed to the alleged misappropriation of student aid funds at the heart of the protest.

Early last year a Howard University student group demanded that President Trump be banned from campus as a direct threat to their safe space.

