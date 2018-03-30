A financial aid scandal at Howard University has led to a sit-in at the school that’s been going on for a couple of days:

Students occupy every corner of the A-Building sleeping overnight as they continue to hold #HUSitIn protest in response to grievances with the university administration and the recent financial aid scandal. pic.twitter.com/qbbDgQZbVG — The Hilltop (@TheHilltopHU) March 30, 2018

The activists occupying the building have several demands, including “an inclusive attendance policy that accounts for the mental and emotional health of its student body” as well as the immediate disarming of campus cops:

OUR DEMANDS: Howard University student reads out the 9 demands that need to be met by the school. #HUResist pic.twitter.com/C6nBD3sQvf — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 30, 2018

It’s unclear how campus police officers being armed is thought to have contributed to the alleged misappropriation of student aid funds at the heart of the protest.

One of the demands "We demand the immediate disarming of all campus police officers” Wake me up when that happens https://t.co/QroultDKqT — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 30, 2018

Wait, wasn’t all their money stolen by a fellow student working in the financial aid office? And they are throwing these demands out there? Ridiculous. — OmaHogDodger (@nlmvp9970) March 30, 2018

Using the words "We demand" automatically puts my hackles up, and my first inclination is "oh you do, do you? Well then, NO." h/t @Cameron_Gray https://t.co/wKlOGjHf6W — PuterPrsn™ (@PuterPrsn) March 30, 2018

Early last year a Howard University student group demanded that President Trump be banned from campus as a direct threat to their safe space.

***

