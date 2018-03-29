Yesterday Sen. Dianne Feinstein took aim at the AR-15, a rifle popular with law-abiding sportsmen in America:

Today we have 15 million assault weapons in the U.S. These are guns modeled after military weapons and then sold to civilians. For what? You can’t use it for hunting. You don’t need it for defense. What do you really need it for? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 28, 2018

We’re sure Feinstein’s got some stuff others might not think she “needs” either. Katie Pavlich helped destroy Feinstein’s weak and untrue narrative with one tweet and a photo:

First of all, it’s the Bill of Rights not the “bill of needs.” Second, this is me hunting in Texas with an “assault rifle,” aka a normal semi-automatic rifle. Thanks to the suppressor, my hearing is fine. pic.twitter.com/8h08aLNTq1 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 29, 2018

Any questions, Sen. Feinstein?

Pavlich defended her hunting photo:

First of all Katie I support most of your views unfortunately hunting animals for sport and not need is just banana land. You killed a coyote. Animals are not here for us to hunt for kicks. — chris canio (@chris_canio) March 29, 2018

Coyotes destroy the deer population if they aren’t contained. Just doing my part for conservation. https://t.co/GQMLIectCd — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 29, 2018

Well, there it is!

Is someone seriously trying 2 shame Katie for shooting a predator? Shooting coyotes is a life saver for dogs/cats/small deer. It’s good 2 do — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) March 29, 2018

Yes. Because the internet is awesome! https://t.co/gIBDdHThkF — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 29, 2018

Without a doubt.

Coyotes are a scourge if their numbers are not controlled; I have had them kill our beagles while we are afield; kill neighborhood dogs,cats, calves, fawns. The coyote has an important purpose in nature but must be aggressively controlled. — Joe Gates (@joegates61) March 29, 2018

And what do most people around me use to hunt coyotes? That rifle some people think no one uses to hunt – an AR-15. — Jeff (@jeff_just_jeff) March 29, 2018

But Feinstein would prefer to lecture them about what they do and don’t “need.”

***

Related:

Charles C.W. Cooke points out that Dianne Feinstein just made the case for why the AR-15 is protected under the 2nd Amendment

SHUT your pie hole! James Woods DROPS Dianne Feinstein for asking why Americans need an AR-15