Yesterday Sen. Dianne Feinstein took aim at the AR-15, a rifle popular with law-abiding sportsmen in America:

We’re sure Feinstein’s got some stuff others might not think she “needs” either. Katie Pavlich helped destroy Feinstein’s weak and untrue narrative with one tweet and a photo:

Any questions, Sen. Feinstein?

Pavlich defended her hunting photo:

But Feinstein would prefer to lecture them about what they do and don’t “need.”

